Ionis Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $115 million…

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $115 million in its second quarter.

The Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 69 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 43 cents per share.

The drug discovery and development company posted revenue of $268 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $190.7 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IONS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IONS

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