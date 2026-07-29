Impinj: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Impinj Inc. (PI) on Wednesday reported earnings of $12.2 million in its second quarter.…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Impinj Inc. (PI) on Wednesday reported earnings of $12.2 million in its second quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had profit of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 86 cents per share.

The provider of radio frequency identification products posted revenue of $108.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Impinj expects its per-share earnings to range from 59 cents to 63 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $105.5 million to $108.5 million for the fiscal third quarter.

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