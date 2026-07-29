Icon PLC: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN 18, Ireland (AP) — Icon PLC (ICLR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $72.6 million. The Dublin 18,…

DUBLIN 18, Ireland (AP) — Icon PLC (ICLR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $72.6 million.

The Dublin 18, Ireland-based company said it had net income of 94 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.56 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.57 per share.

The contract research organization posted revenue of $2.06 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.99 billion.

Icon PLC expects full-year earnings in the range of $10 to $11 per share, with revenue in the range of $7.85 billion to $8.15 billion.

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