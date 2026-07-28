Huron Consulting: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $31.2 million. On…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $31.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.91. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.46 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.13 per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $475 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $465.6 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $447.3 million.

Huron Consulting expects full-year earnings in the range of $9 to $9.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.85 billion to $1.89 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HURN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HURN

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