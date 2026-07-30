Huntington Ingalls: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings…

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $208 million.

On a per-share basis, the Newport News, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $5.27.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.80 per share.

The shipbuilder posted revenue of $3.42 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.14 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HII

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.