Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn fell by 0.25 cent at $4.42 a bushel. Jul. wheat fell by 2.5 cents at $6.07 a bushel. Jul. oats rose by 1 cents at $2.95 a bushel. Jul. soybeans lost 2.75 cents at $11.94 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle lost 0.33 cent at $2.38 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was down 0.5 cent at $3.60 a pound. Jul. hogs rose by 0.33 cent at $.94 a pound.

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