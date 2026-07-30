Gildan: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) on Thursday reported a loss of $50 million in its…

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) on Thursday reported a loss of $50 million in its second quarter.

The Montreal-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were $1.28 per share.

The apparel maker posted revenue of $1.58 billion in the period.

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