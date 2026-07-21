General Motors: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — General Motors Company (GM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.31 billion. On a…

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — General Motors Company (GM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.31 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Detroit-based company said it had net income of $1.41. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.57 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.13 per share.

The an automotive manufacturer posted revenue of $48.03 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $46.56 billion.

General Motors expects full-year earnings in the range of $12 to $14 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GM

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.