General Dynamics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — General Dynamics Corp. (GD) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.16 billion.…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — General Dynamics Corp. (GD) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.16 billion.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $4.24 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.95 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $14.09 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.49 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GD

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