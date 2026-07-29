GE HealthCare: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $561 million.…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $561 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.24. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.13 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $5.3 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.27 billion.

GE HealthCare expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.80 to $5 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GEHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GEHC

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