FTI Consulting: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN) on Thursday reported profit of $57.8 million in its second…

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN) on Thursday reported profit of $57.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Washington-based company said it had profit of $1.99. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.16 per share.

The business advisory firm posted revenue of $993.5 million in the period.

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