FormFactor: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — FormFactor Inc. (FORM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $56.2 million.…

LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — FormFactor Inc. (FORM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $56.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Livermore, California-based company said it had net income of 71 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 82 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The integrated circuits diagnostic company posted revenue of $258.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $240.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, FormFactor expects its per-share earnings to range from 66 cents to 84 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $260 million to $280 million for the fiscal third quarter.

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