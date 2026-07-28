Expand Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SPRING, Texas (AP) — SPRING, Texas (AP) — Expand Energy Corporation (EXE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $522 million.…

SPRING, Texas (AP) — SPRING, Texas (AP) — Expand Energy Corporation (EXE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $522 million.

The Spring, Texas-based company said it had net income of $2.19 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.33 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.22 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $2.96 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.83 billion, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.03 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EXE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EXE

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