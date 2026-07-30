Exelon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Exelon Corp. (EXC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $396 million. On a…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Exelon Corp. (EXC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $396 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 43 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $5.97 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.66 billion.

Exelon expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.81 to $2.91 per share.

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