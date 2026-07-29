Evercore: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Evercore Inc. (EVR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $95.3 million. The…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Evercore Inc. (EVR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $95.3 million.

The New York-based company said it had earnings of $2.32 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.91 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.02 per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $998.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $999.5 million, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $993.5 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVR

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