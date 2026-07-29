Ethan Allen: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) on Wednesday reported profit of $11.8 million…

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) on Wednesday reported profit of $11.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Danbury, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 46 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 36 cents per share.

The home furnishings company posted revenue of $146.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $39.9 million, or $1.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $579.5 million.

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