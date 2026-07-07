Enerpac: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $29.8 million.…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $29.8 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 60 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The industrial products company posted revenue of $167.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $164.5 million.

Enerpac expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.84 to $1.89 per share, with revenue in the range of $635 million to $645 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EPAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EPAC

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