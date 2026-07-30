Crocs: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Crocs Inc. (CROX) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $204.9 million. The…

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Crocs Inc. (CROX) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $204.9 million.

The Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $4.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $4.55 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.32 per share.

The footwear company posted revenue of $1.18 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.15 billion.

Crocs expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.70 to $14 per share.

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