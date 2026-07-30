CRH: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN 16, Ireland (AP) — CRH PLC (CRH) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.49 billion. On a per-share basis,…

DUBLIN 16, Ireland (AP) — CRH PLC (CRH) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.49 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin 16, Ireland-based company said it had net income of $2.21.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.96 per share.

The building material company posted revenue of $10.78 billion in the period.

CRH expects full-year earnings to be $5.60 to $6.05 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRH

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