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Comstock: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 29, 2026, 4:55 PM

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $8.8 million.

The Frisco, Texas-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $353.3 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $415.2 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRK

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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