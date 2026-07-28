Colony Credit: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $18.3 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $18.3 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 13 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $17.2 million in the period.

Colony Credit shares have dropped slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $5.24, a rise of slightly more than 5% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRSP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRSP

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