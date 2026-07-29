Cenovus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) on Wednesday reported earnings of $2.07 billion in…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) on Wednesday reported earnings of $2.07 billion in its second quarter.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of $1.11 per share.

The oil company posted revenue of $12.59 billion in the period.

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