CBRE: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $204 million. The…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $204 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.56 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.47 per share.

The provider of real estate investment management services posted revenue of $11.23 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.17 billion.

CBRE expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.80 to $7.90 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBRE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBRE

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