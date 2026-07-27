CB Financial Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CARMICHAELS, Pa. (AP) — CARMICHAELS, Pa. (AP) — CB Financial Services Inc. (CBFV) on Monday reported net income of $4.3…

CARMICHAELS, Pa. (AP) — CARMICHAELS, Pa. (AP) — CB Financial Services Inc. (CBFV) on Monday reported net income of $4.3 million in its second quarter.

The Carmichaels, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 80 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 81 cents per share.

The holding company for Pennsylvania-based Community Bank posted revenue of $21.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $15.5 million, matching Street forecasts.

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