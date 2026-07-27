Cadence: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $367.1 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of $1.33 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.11 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.05 per share.

The maker of hardware and software products for validating chip designs posted revenue of $1.58 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in September, Cadence expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.01 to $2.07.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.05 to $8.15 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.34 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CDNS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CDNS

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