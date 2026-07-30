Bristol Myers: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $3.32 billion.

The Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.62 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.04 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.59 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $12.97 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.67 billion.

Bristol Myers expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.75 to $7 per share, with revenue in the range of $49 billion to $50 billion.

Bristol Myers shares have climbed 17% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed nearly 7%. The stock has increased 35% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BMY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BMY

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