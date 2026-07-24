Booz Allen: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter net…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $198 million.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.63. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.81 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.49 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $2.8 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

Booz Allen expects full-year earnings in the range of $6 to $6.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $11.2 billion to $11.7 billion.

Booz Allen shares have dropped 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 43% in the last 12 months.

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