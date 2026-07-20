BOK Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $176.5…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $176.5 million.

The bank, based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, said it had earnings of $2.92 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.59 per share.

The Regional banking operator posted revenue of $876.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $589.4 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

BOK Financial shares have risen 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $140.47, a climb of 33% in the last 12 months.

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