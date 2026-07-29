Blackbaud: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $35.4 million.…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $35.4 million.

The Charleston, South Carolina-based company said it had profit of 79 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $1.33 per share.

The software and services provider in the nonprofit sector posted revenue of $290.6 million in the period.

Blackbaud shares have declined 43% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 44% in the last 12 months.

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