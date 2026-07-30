Belden: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Belden Inc. (BDC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $68.5 million.…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Belden Inc. (BDC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $68.5 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had net income of $1.74 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.34 per share.

The communications equipment company posted revenue of $750.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Belden expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.15 to $2.30.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $950 million to $970 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Belden shares have decreased 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 22% in the last 12 months.

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