Barclays: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Barclays PLC (BCS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $3.03 billion. The bank,…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Barclays PLC (BCS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $3.03 billion.

The bank, based in London, said it had earnings of 90 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $11.19 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $11.19 billion, topping Street forecasts.

Barclays shares have risen 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 46% in the last 12 months.

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