AxoGen: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALACHUA, Fla. (AP) — ALACHUA, Fla. (AP) — AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $1.5 million,…

ALACHUA, Fla. (AP) — ALACHUA, Fla. (AP) — AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $1.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Alachua, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 12 cents per share.

The regenerative medicine company posted revenue of $69.7 million in the period.

AxoGen expects full-year revenue of $279 million.

AxoGen shares have risen 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.

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