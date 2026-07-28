Ashland: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Ashland Inc. (ASH) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $16…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Ashland Inc. (ASH) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $16 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had net income of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.02 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $497 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $486.2 million.

Ashland expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.84 billion to $1.87 billion.

Ashland shares have climbed 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $68.01, a climb of 33% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASH

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