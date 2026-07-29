Arxis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Arxis Inc. (ARXS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.9 million in…

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Arxis Inc. (ARXS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bloomfield, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 28 cents per share.

The aerospace and defense components manufacturer posted revenue of $500.7 million in the period.

Arxis expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.96 billion to $1.98 billion.

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