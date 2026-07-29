Aon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Aon PLC (AON) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $551 million. The Dublin-based…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Aon PLC (AON) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $551 million.

The Dublin-based company said it had profit of $2.58 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.81 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.77 per share.

The insurance brokerage posted revenue of $4.25 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.26 billion.

Aon shares have increased 8% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 8.5%. The stock has climbed slightly more than 3% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AON

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