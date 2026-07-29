Amphenol: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — Amphenol Corp. (APH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.77 billion.…

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — Amphenol Corp. (APH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.77 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Wallingford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $1.37. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.35 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The maker of fiber-optic products posted revenue of $8.76 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Amphenol expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.40 to $1.42.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $9.3 billion to $9.4 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Amphenol shares have increased slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 8.5%. The stock has increased 35% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APH

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.