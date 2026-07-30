Amneal: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $57.7…

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $57.7 million.

The Bridgewater, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 30 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $796.2 million in the period.

Amneal expects full-year earnings in the range of 96 cents to $1.06 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.1 billion to $3.2 billion.

Amneal shares have climbed 52% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMRX

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