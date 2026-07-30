AMC Global Media: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — AMC Global Media Inc. (AMCX) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — AMC Global Media Inc. (AMCX) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $21.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and to extinguish debt, were 28 cents per share.

The owner of cable channels including AMC and IFC posted revenue of $547.5 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $562.7 million.

AMC Global Media shares have increased nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 71% in the last 12 months.

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