AllianceBernstein: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $71.7…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $71.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 77 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 82 cents per share.

The investment management company posted revenue of $1.17 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $887.5 million.

AllianceBernstein shares have decreased 1.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 12% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AB

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