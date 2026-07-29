ACRES Commercial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (ACR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.4…

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (ACR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.4 million in its second quarter.

The Uniondale, New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.87 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 74 cents per share.

The commercial real estate investment trust posted revenue of $21 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $10.5 million.

ACRES Commercial shares have declined 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $18.30, a decrease of 2% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACR

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.