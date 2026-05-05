Gamco Investors: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Gamco Investors Inc. (GAMI) on Tuesday reported net income of…

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Gamco Investors Inc. (GAMI) on Tuesday reported net income of $14.4 million in its first quarter.

The Palm Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of 66 cents per share.

The investment manager posted revenue of $65.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GAMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GAMI

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.