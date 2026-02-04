Steris: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Steris Corp. (STE) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $192.9 million. On a…

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had net income of $1.96. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.53 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $2.53 per share.

The medical products maker posted revenue of $1.5 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.48 billion.

Steris expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.15 to $10.30 per share.

