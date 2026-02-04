Mid-America Apartment Communities: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (AP) — GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (AP) — Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) on Wednesday reported a key measure of…

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (AP) — GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (AP) — Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Germantown, Tennessee, said it had funds from operations of $267.6 million, or $2.23 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $2.22 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $56.6 million, or 48 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Germantown, Tennessee, posted revenue of $555.6 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $557.8 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $1.05 billion. Revenue was reported as $2.21 billion.

Mid-America Apartment Communities expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $8.35 to $8.71 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MAA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MAA

