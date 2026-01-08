RPM International: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — RPM International Inc. (RPM) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $161.2…

MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — RPM International Inc. (RPM) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $161.2 million.

The Medina, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.26 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.20 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.41 per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $1.91 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.93 billion.

