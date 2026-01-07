Resources Connection: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Resources Connection Inc. (RGP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.7 million in its…

DALLAS (AP) — Resources Connection Inc. (RGP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 6 cents per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $117.7 million in the period.

