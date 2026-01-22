OFG: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — OFG Bancorp (OFG) on Thursday reported net income…

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — OFG Bancorp (OFG) on Thursday reported net income of $55.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Juan, Puerto Rico-based bank said it had earnings of $1.27 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $229.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $185.4 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $205.1 million, or $4.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $729.8 million.

