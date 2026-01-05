Grains mixed, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn lost…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn lost 0.25 cent at $4.37 a bushel. Mar. wheat gained 0.75 cent at $5.07 a bushel. Mar. oats was off 0.25 cent at $2.98 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was up 7.25 cents at $10.37 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up 0.68 cent at $2.37 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was up 1.65 cents at $3.58 a pound. Feb. hogs was up 0.23 cent at $.84 a pound.

