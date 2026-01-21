“Blanca Nieves”, de Disney, lidera las nominaciones a los Razzie, los premios que reconocen lo peor del cine

Los premios Golden Raspberry, conocidos como los premios Razzie, que reconocen las que considera las peores producciones del cine, anunciaron…

Los premios Golden Raspberry, conocidos como los premios Razzie, que reconocen las que considera las peores producciones del cine, anunciaron sus nominaciones de 2026, lideradas por las películas “Blanca Nieves” y “War of the Worlds”, con seis menciones cada una.

Además de “Blanca Nieves” y “War of the Worlds”, la edición 46 de estos premios en clave de parodia también nominó en la categoría de peor película de 2025 a “The Electric State”, “Hurry Up Tomorrow” y “Star Trek: Section 31”.

El cantante canadiense The Weeknd, que usa como actor su nombre original de Abel Tesfaye, fue nominado en la categoría de peor actor por su participación en la película “Hurry Up Tomorrow”. Lo acompañan en este renglón Dave Bautista (“In the Lost Lands”), Ice Cube (“War of the Worlds”), Scott Eastwood (“Alarum”) y Jared Leto (“Tron: Ares”).

En el rubro de peor actriz resultaron nominadas Ariana DeBose (“Love Hurts”), Milla Jovovich (“In the Lost Lands”), Natalie Portman (“Fountain of Youth”), Rebel Wilson (“Bride Hard”) y Michelle Yeoh (“Star Trek: Section 31”).

Los ganadores de los premios Razzie 2026 serán anunciados este 14 de marzo.

A continuación la lista completa de nominaciones.

“The Electric State”

“Hurry Up Tomorrow”

“Disney’s Snow White” (2025)

“Star Trek: Section 31”

“War Of The Worlds” (2025)

Dave Bautista, “In The Lost Lands”

Ice Cube, “War Of The Worlds”

Scott Eastwood, “Alarum”

Jared Leto, “Tron: Ares”

Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, “Hurry Up Tomorrow”

Ariana DeBose, “Love Hurts”

Milla Jovovich, “In The Lost Lands”

Natalie Portman, “Fountain Of Youth”

Rebel Wilson, “Bride Hard”

Michelle Yeoh, “Star Trek: Section 31”

“I Know What You Did Last Summer” (2025)

“Five Nights At Freddy’s 2”

“Smurfs” (2025)

“Blanca Nieves” (2025)

“War Of The Worlds” (2025)

Anna Chlumsky, “Bride Hard”

Ema Horvath, “The Strangers: Chapter 2”

Scarlet Rose Stallone, “Gunslingers”

Kacey Rohl, “Star Trek: Section 31”

Isis Valverde, “Alarum”

Los enanos generados con computadora, “Blanca Nieves” (2025)

Nicolas Cage, “Gunslingers”

Stephen Dorff, “Bride Hard”

Greg Kinnear, “Off The Grid”

Sylvester Stallone, “Alarum”

Los siete enanos, “Blanca Nieves” (2025)

James Corden y Rihanna, “Smurfs” (2025)

Ice Cube y su cámara de sesión en Zoom, “War Of The Worlds” (2025)

Robert DeNiro y Robert DeNiro (como Frank y Vito), “The Alto Knights”

The Weeknd y su ego colosal, “Hurry Up Tomorrow”

Rich Lee, “War of The Worlds” (2025)

Olatunde Osunsanmi, “Star Trek: Section 31”

Los hermanos Russo, “The Electric State”

Trey Edward Shults, “Hurry Up Tomorrow”

Marc Webb, “Blanca Nieves” (2025)

Christopher Markus y Stephen McFeely, “The Electric State”

Trey Edward Shults, Abel Tesfaye y Reza Fahim, “Hurry Up Tomorrow”

Erin Cressida Wilson, “Blanca Nieves” (2025)

Craig Sweeny, “Star Trek: Section 31”

Kenny Golde y Marc Hyman, “War Of The Worlds” (2025)

