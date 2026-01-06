AngioDynamics: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.4 million in…

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Latham, New York-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and amortization costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $79.4 million in the period.

AngioDynamics expects full-year results to range from a loss of 33 cents per share to a loss of 23 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $312 million to $314 million.

AngioDynamics shares have climbed 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 46% in the last 12 months.

