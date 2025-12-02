NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1153 1.1153 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1153 1.1153 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 147.00 144.25 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.7687 3.7845 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.0741 4.0893 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.4450 2.4450 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.95 n.a. Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 81.21 79.89 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9810 0.9882 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 368.50 368.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu n.a. 4.1500 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. n.a. 3.6950 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% n.a. n.a. Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu n.a. 10.9900 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. n.a. 7.2600

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. n.a. n.a.

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.1855 5.2190

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6271 0.6263

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 81.000 81.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.