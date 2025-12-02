NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1153 1.1153 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.1153
|1.1153
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|147.00
|144.25
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.7687
|3.7845
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|4.0741
|4.0893
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|2.4450
|2.4450
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|14.95
|n.a.
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|81.21
|79.89
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|0.9810
|0.9882
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|368.50
|368.50
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|n.a.
|4.1500
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|n.a.
|3.6950
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|n.a.
|10.9900
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|n.a.
|7.2600
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|n.a.
|n.a.
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|5.1855
|5.2190
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6271
|0.6263
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|81.000
|81.000
